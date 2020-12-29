Subex : Investor Analyst Meet December 29, 2020

Log in
December 16, 2020

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Investor/ Analyst meetings under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the following are the details of Investor / Analyst meeting held today.

Date

Interaction with

Discussion

Location

December 16, 2020

Sharekhan Limited

Industry/

Company

Virtual

specific

developments

already in public domain

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Subex Limited

CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663

Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Subex Limited published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 14:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
