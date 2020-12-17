Subex : Investor Analyst Meet Update December 03 2020

December 3, 2020
To
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor meetings under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Cancellation
In furtherance to our letter on December 2, 2020 intimating the schedule of Analyst / Investor meetings, we would like to inform you that the meetings scheduled today (i;e December 3, 2020) by the Company management with Enam Securities Private Limited and Aadi Investments were cancelled due to some unavoidable reasons.
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you.
Subex Limited
CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663
Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Subex Limited published this content on 03 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:38:03 UTC