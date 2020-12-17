Subex : Investor Analyst Meet Update December 04 2020

December 4, 2020
To
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor meetings under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Rescheduling
In furtherance to our letters dated December 2, 2020 & December 3, 2020 on the above subject, we would like to clarify that the Analyst / Investor meeting originally scheduled on December 3, 2020 jointly with Enam Securities Private Limited and Aadi Investments has been postponed at the request of Investors and will be rescheduled next week.
We are providing this clarification based on queries received on this subject from other investors.
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you.
Subex Limited
CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663
Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India
