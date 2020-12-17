Subex : Investor Analyst Meet Update December 04 2020

December 4, 2020

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Investor meetings under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Rescheduling

In furtherance to our letters dated December 2, 2020 & December 3, 2020 on the above subject, we would like to clarify that the Analyst / Investor meeting originally scheduled on December 3, 2020 jointly with Enam Securities Private Limited and Aadi Investments has been postponed at the request of Investors and will be rescheduled next week.

We are providing this clarification based on queries received on this subject from other investors.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Subex Limited

CIN - L85110KA1994PLC016663

Registered Address: RMZ Ecoworld, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli, Bangalore - 560103, India