Subex Limited at the Board meeting held on May 10, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Nisha Dutt as an Additional Director with effect from May 10, 2024. Further, The Board appointed her as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from May 10, 2024. Approved the appointment of Mr. Murali Kalyanaraman as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent) with effect from May 10, 2024, for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from May 10, 2024.

Cessation of Mr. George Zacharias as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 12, 2024. Ms. Nisha Dutt, has over two decades of experience in consulting, advisory, Investment Banking and she has also been a technology entrepreneur. She holds a MS in Industrial Engineering from Oklahoma State University and Master's in Business Administration from Ohio University.

Mr. Murali Kalyanaraman is a member of Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) and has over three decades of experience in the field of finance. Mr. Kalyanaraman stands as a beacon of transformation in the finance sector, leveraging extensive experience to drive sustainable growth across global markets. He has worked at Tata Steel, Tata Elxsi, Tony Harris and Honeywell Technologies.

Currently, he is a Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of Indiaassetz Infrastructure. His contribution towards strategic innovation and robust financial management stands proof of his commitment to excellence and sustainable development.