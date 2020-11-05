Subex : Tech Mahindra and Subex Partner to Drive Scale Adoption of Blockchain-based Solutions for Telecom Operators Globally

To enable fraud mitigation and drive operational efficiencies for communication service providers by reducing compliance complexities and faster time-to-market

5th November 2020, BENGALURU, INDIA - Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Subex, an industry leader in providing services based on Digital Trust, have announced strategic partnership to roll-out blockchain based solutions for telecom operators globally. These solutions will enable fraud mitigation and drive operational efficiencies for communication service providers (CSP) by reducing compliance complexities and faster time-to-market.

The partnership will enable real-time reconciliation reports with summarized data to minimise discrepancies, leading to reduction of multiple validations and quick dispute resolution through tamper-proof verifiable transactions. Further this collaboration will expedite settlement for communication service poviders (CSPs) and drive enhanced visibility in the end-of-the-month billing cycle. The CSPs will benefit from enhancedoperational efficiencies by leveraging blockchain based smart contracts and forge more impactful alliances to drive trust amongst diverse stakeholders.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Tech Mahindra, said, 'Being a service provider of choice for global telecom operators, Tech Mahindra will help reduce overheads and enhance business profitability. As part of TechMNxt Charther, Tech Mahindra aims to offer a cutting-edge solution built on Blockchain and smart contracts that optimizes spends and proactively mitigates disputes. In the collaboration with Subex, adding blockchain as the middleware will add the necessary layer of security and ensure faster and efficient operational process. '

Tech Mahindra will roll-out solutions for telecom operatorsbacked byits provencapabilities in operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) domain. The solutions will be integrated with Subex's blockchain network and the capabilities of an enterprise-grade DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) network. Further, Tech Mahindra plans to extend the existing intercarrier settlement implementation in phase-II to include roaming agreements through smart contracts and thereby lead to reduced cost of operations, faster turnaround times and minimize disputes.

Rohit Maheshwari, Head - Strategy & Products, Subex, said, 'It is indeed a great pleasure for Subex to be joining hands with Tech Mahindra, towards making Blockchain a business reality within the telecom world. With Subex's strategy of enabling businesses to build trust within the digital ecosystem, we believe that Blockchain-based technologies will play an important piece to that puzzle. Towards this, we have made significant strides towards leveraging Blockchain in solving challenges across multiple use cases. Considering Tech Mahindra's visionary stance towards Blockchain, and their renowned leadership towards driving digital transformation projects built upon the technology, we believe that this partnership will go a long way towards increasing the adoption of Blockchain within the telecom industry.'

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies deliver enhanced experience to our customers and is currently engaged with multiple service providers globally on their network transformation journey.

About Subex

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.

Founded in 1994, Subex has spent over 25 years in helping global Communications Service Providers maximize their revenues and profitability. Focusing on privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability, and confidence in data, Subex helps businesses embrace the disruptive changes in the business landscape and succeed with Digital Trust.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Network Analytics, and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services. Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

In case of any queries, please reach out to;

Sandeep Banga, Senior Manager, PR & Marketing

Phone: +91 99168 24122

Email: sandeep.banga@subex.com

www.subex.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 5.2 billion company with 124,250+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 988 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra has been recognised amongst India's 50 best companies to work for in 2020 by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute.

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 240,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com || Our Social Media Channels

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Email: media.relations@techmahindra.com; Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com