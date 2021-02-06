Subex : Transcript – Earnings Call February 02 2021 02/06/2021 | 08:12am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Subex Limited Q3 FY2021 Earnings Conference Call February 02, 2021 MANAGEMENT: MR. VINOD KUMAR PADMANABHAN - MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO MR. VENKATRAMAN G.S. - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MR. GV KRISHNAKANTH - COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER Page 1 of 21 Subex Limited February 02, 2021 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Subex Limited Q3 FY2021 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" and "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. GV Krishnakanth - Company Secretary. Thank you and over to you Sir! GV Krishnakanth: Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone who have joined the earnings call for the period ended December 31, 2020. Now, I would like to introduce the members of the management who are present for the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Venkatraman G.S, Chief Financial Officer of the company. I would like to start the conference call by going through the safe harbor clause. Certain statements in this call concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but not limited to fluctuations in earnings, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, competition in our areas of business, client concentration, liability for damages in our contracts, withdrawal of tax incentives, political instability, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. So with this I now hand over the call to Mr. Vinod Kumar to take it forward. Over to you Sir! Vinod Padmanabhan: Good morning everyone. It is great to have you all in the call today and hope all of you are doing well. I am very pleased to inform you that at this point in time all Subexians are sound and safe. All those who have been affected by COVID have completely recovered and they are back to work. As you would have seen from the results, we had a good third quarter. The revenue for FY2021 Q3 was at Rs 93.9 Crores, the EBITDA stood at Rs 20.3 Crores and PAT at Rs 8.5 Crores, the nine months revenue at Rs 275.9 Crores 6% more than that of last year. A few years back we were in a very bad situation with large debt and several operational challenges. As we stand today, we can confidently say that we are completely turned around. Operationally and financially, we are doing well with significant progress in every metrics. We are also constantly invested in new areas in spite of some of the challenges that were posed by pandemic. We are quite confident that some of these new areas will take real winners. Further our cash position has significantly improved, and we have sufficient Page 2 of 21 Subex Limited February 02, 2021 capital for investing behind our growth. Taking all these into consideration the board decided to declare an interim dividend of 10%. From an operations perspective, we have moved to our new office earlier this year, it is a corporate office in Bengaluru, it is an open office with lot of emphasis on collaboration. It is also smaller than our earlier one considering the fact that several of our team members are expected to work remotely on an ongoing basis. From a project delivery perspective, we continue to face some difficulties due to the challenges of remotely integrating with customer environment. We have to integrate with multiple systems within the customer environment as a part of our project delivery and it is a big departure from the set norm of key members being onsite for the integration activity. This is resulting in more time for implementation and we are adding capacity so that we can take up additional projects that we have won recently. We hope to continue this activity of increasing the capacity during the course of this quarter and by the end of this year that is by March we expect to have the full capacity so that we can address most of the new contracts that we have secured as a part from September onwards. On the new business acquisition front around the core engagements have resumed pretty much full swing in APAC and Middle East; other regions are slower but much better than what it was in the earlier quarters. Around the new areas on IoT we have started focusing on the manufacturing sector and last quarter we have secured four new customers all in the manufacturing segment. IDcentral, which is the identity analytics solution, which we have launched in Indonesia, we are the first customer on board, and we expect that several other customers who are in the PoC space will get converted during the course of this quarter. On capacity management the solution that we have around is 5G, we have secured the first customer and the implementation will start during the course of this quarter. We are also very excited with the NGP platform the next generation platform that we are building, and it is all set to launch in the first quarter of next financial year. Now this is a platform, which we think will revolutionize the way the Telcos operate particularly in OSS and BSS system; this is a cloud native API based application, which will enable the operators to quickly launch services on top of this platform. In line with the capabilities of the platform all our existing products also will migrate to this platform as and when the platform gets ready by the first quarter of next year. I am talking about next financial year that is in April to June this year. Also, in line with the fact that we have now at platform we have also brought in a solution team, which is headed by a key leader, which has come on board in January and the idea is that around our NGT platform we will create more solutions so that we will be able to go to the customers with a bouquet of solutions on top of the platform. Some of the Page 3 of 21 Subex Limited February 02, 2021 solutions that are planned are campaign management and other 5G based solutions. Now overall as we stand today, we are quite bullish, and we expect that the OI the order intake during the course of this quarter will come back to the pre-pandemic level and I also want to thank you for all your continued support and the confidence reposed. With that probably we will open the floor for questions and if there are any specific clarifications for both from a financial standpoint, operational standpoint between me and Venky who our CFO is we will take those questions. Moderator: Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. The first question is from the line of Kranthi from WealthMills Securities. Please go ahead. Kranthi: Congratulations to the team at Subex for the good set of numbers and also dividend, which encourages investors for their faith in Subex. Just I would like to ask as India is heading towards the 5G spectrum and the new technology, how Subex is positioned to take the advantage of this new technology? And how the next coming quarters as the normalcy is coming back across the globe with exception to a couple of regions, how Subex is taking the advantage of the coming quarters just I would like to know? Vinod Padmanabhan: Thank you for that. First let me take the second question first. Now as I told you we have seen an increased and we have started getting securing orders some of them very large contracts, which is predominantly from the APAC and Middle East region where activities are pretty much come back to the pre-COVID level and we expect some of these things to start executing in this quarter. Obviously challenge is how do we execute some of these contracts because these are not kind of low end services that we are looking at, we are looking at integrating to the core systems and doing this integration remotely for discussing, there is too much to and fro and that is the challenge that we have, but we are making progress and we are adding capacity so that we can pick up more work, this should result in higher revenues in the coming quarters by and large from these regions. 