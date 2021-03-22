Log in
SUBEX LIMITED

SUBEX LIMITED

(532348)
  Report
Subex : Analyst Meet March 22 2021

03/22/2021 | 08:53am EDT
March 22, 2021

To

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited The BSE Limited

Mumbai, India

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Investor/ Analyst meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the following are the details of Investor / Analyst meetings held.

Date

Interaction with/attended

Discussion

Location

March 22, 2021

Centrum's Mid & Small cap conference,

"Nakshatra- The Shining Star"

Industry/ Company specific developments already in public domain

Virtual

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Subex Limited published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 12:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
