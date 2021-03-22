Subex : Analyst Meet March 22 2021

March 22, 2021

To

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited The BSE Limited

Mumbai, India

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Investor/ Analyst meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the following are the details of Investor / Analyst meetings held.

Date Interaction with/attended Discussion Location March 22, 2021 Centrum's Mid & Small cap conference, "Nakshatra- The Shining Star" Industry/ Company specific developments already in public domain Virtual

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you