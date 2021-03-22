Subex : Analyst Meet March 22 2021

March 22, 2021
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited The BSE Limited
Mumbai, India
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Investor/ Analyst meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the following are the details of Investor / Analyst meetings held.
Date
Interaction with/attended
Discussion
Location
March 22, 2021
Centrum's Mid & Small cap conference,
"Nakshatra- The Shining Star"
Industry/ Company specific developments already in public domain
Virtual
