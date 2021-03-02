Subex : Outcome of BODM-March 01, 2021

5UBEX

March 01,2021

To

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited The BSE Limited

Mumbai, India

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Subex Limited "The Company"- Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 01, 2021

Please be informed that the agenda item summarized hereunder was discussed and approved at the Board Meeting held today at Bengaluru:

I. Re-appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan (DIN: 06563872) as the

Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from April 01, 2021, for a period of 3 years, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. A brief profile of Mr. Padmanabhan along with the details of the re-appointment are enclosed as Aiinexure-A.

The meeting concluded at f T- ?>.§ p.m. We request you to take the aforesaid notification on record.

Yours truly,

For Subex Limited

G V Krishnakanth

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Enel: Annexure-A

DISCLOSURE REQUIRED PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 AND SCHEDULE III OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS. 2015 READ WITH PARA 7 OF CLAUSE A OF ANNEXURE I OF SEBI CIRCULAR No. CIR/CFP/CMD/4/2015 DATED SEPTEMBER 09, 2015.

Annexure-A

1. Reason for change The present term of Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan as the Managing Director & CEO expires on March 31, 2021. The Board recommends to the members, the re-appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan as the Managing Director and CEO for a period of 3 years with effect from April 01,2021.

2. Date of appointment & term of appointment Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan' s term as Managing Director & CEO of the Company will be for a period of 3 years with effect from April 01, 2021, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing General Meeting.

3. Brief Profile Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan joined Subex in 1997 and was part of the team that created software business at Subex and was instrumental in creating the sales and marketing channels that has become a great strength of Subex. He moved quickly through the Company's ranks and most recently served as Chief OperatingOfficer(COO)ofSubex,beforetakingover as Managing Director & CEO. In his role as COO, he led the worldwide operations covering portfolio development, business acquisition and fulfilment. He has helped lead and execute many of the Company's new initiatives. Having spent more than 20 years at Subex. he knows Subex's ecosystem well and is a champion of its culture and ethos. He has an ability to inspire, energize, and connect with Subex's customers, employees, and other stake holders. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical & Electronics from College of Engineering, Trivandrum. He also is a graduate of the Accelerated Management Program, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, India.

4. Disclosure of between Directors

relationships Mr. Padmanabhan is not related to any Director of the Company.

We affirm that Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

