Subros : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
02/19/2022 | 07:11am EST
February 18, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Analyst/ Investor Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that an investor one-on-one meeting is being held virtually as under:
Monday, 21st February, 2022 at 4.00 P.M.
Investor meet with Sundaram Asset Management
Company Limited
Further, the schedule may undergo change due to extrengencies on part of investor / Company.
Kindly take the same on your record.
