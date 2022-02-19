Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Subros Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517168   INE287B01021

SUBROS LIMITED

(517168)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/18
343.05 INR   -0.48%
01/28SUBROS : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
01/28TRANSCRIPT : Subros Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 28, 2022
CI
01/27Subros Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Subros : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

02/19/2022 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subr:s

SUBSE/NSE/2021-22/

February 18, 2022

The Manager,

Dy. General Manager,

Listing Department,

Department of Corporate Services,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE LIMITED,

'Exchange Plaza' C-1 , Block G,

First Floor, P.J. Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai-400 051.

Mumbai - 400001.

Security ID: SUBROS

Security ID: 517168

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Analyst/ Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that an investor one-on-one meeting is being held virtually as under:

Monday, 21st February, 2022 at 4.00 P.M.

Investor meet with Sundaram Asset Management

Com an Limited

Further, the schedule may undergo change due to extrengencies on part of investor / Company.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Rakesh Arora

Company Secretary

Mobile contact: +91 8826838760

Email: rakesh.arora@subros.com

SUBROS LIMITED

Corporate & Registered

(India). Tel: 23414946-49

I Fax: 0l l 23414945

Office: LGF, World Trade Centre, Barakhamba Lane, New Delhi 11000l

Nolda Office: B - 188, Phase Website: www.subros.com I

  • 11, Noida 201304, Dlstt: Gautam CIN: L74899DLl 985PLC020134

Budh Nagar (U.P.) Tel: +91

l 202562226, 2460135

I Fax: +91 120 2562783

Disclaimer

Subros Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 12:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUBROS LIMITED
01/28SUBROS : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
01/28TRANSCRIPT : Subros Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 28, 2022
CI
01/27Subros Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
01/27Subros Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dec..
CI
01/25ICRA Maintains AA- Rating on Subros' Fund-Based Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
2021Indian shares end four-day losing streak on IT boost
RE
2021Subros to Supply Coach Air Conditioners to Indian Railways; Shares Jump 6%
MT
2021TRANSCRIPT : Subros Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2021
CI
2021Subros Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Subros Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 048 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2022 407 M 5,45 M 5,45 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 22 379 M 300 M 300 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 776
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart SUBROS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Subros Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 343,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Kumar Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hemant Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Shradha Suri Marwah Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar Arora Secretary & Compliance Officer
Girish Narain Mehra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBROS LIMITED-8.84%300
DENSO CORPORATION-10.63%56 461
APTIV PLC-14.43%38 183
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.49%23 085
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.08%20 303
CONTINENTAL AG-6.01%19 835