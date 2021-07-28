Subsea 7 S A : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results 07/28/2021 | 02:13am EDT Send by mail :

Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 Results Luxembourg - 28 July 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (the Group) (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN: LU0075646355) announced today results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 which ended 30 June 2021. Second quarter highlights Second quarter 2021 revenue up 59% year-on-year to $1.2 billion

year-on-year to $1.2 billion Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million equating to a margin of 7.5%

Order intake of $1.9 billion, equating to a book-to-bill of 1.6 times

book-to-bill of 1.6 times Backlog of $6.8 billion of which 22% in Renewables, with $2.7 billion to be executed in 2021 and $2.4 billion in 2022

Cash and cash equivalents of $390 million, after payment of the previously announced dividend of $72 million

Net debt including lease liabilities of $39 million at quarter end Second Quarter Half Year Q2 2021 Q2 2020 1H 2021 1H 2020 For the period (in $ millions, except Adjusted EBITDA margin and per share data) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 1,198 754 2,194 1,505 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 90 (9) 193 59 Adjusted EBITDA margin(a) 8% (1%) 9% 4% Net operating loss excluding goodwill impairment charges (28) (352) (37) (401) Goodwill impairment charges - (578) - (578) Net operating loss (28) (930) (37) (979) Net loss (13) (922) (12) (959) Earnings per share - in $ per share Basic (0.04) (3.06) (0.03) (3.19) Diluted(b) (0.04) (3.06) (0.03) (3.19) 30 Jun 2021 31 Mar 2021 At (in $ millions) Unaudited Unaudited Backlog - unaudited(c) 6,766 6,002 Cash and cash equivalents 390 527 Borrowings (197) (203) Net cash excluding lease liabilities(d) 193 324 Net (debt)/cash including lease liabilities(d) (39) 74 For explanations and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin refer to Note 8 'Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin' to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. For the explanation and a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share refer to Note 7 'Earnings per share' to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Backlog at 30 June 2021 and 31 March 2021 is unaudited and is a non-IFRS measure. Net cash is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as cash and cash equivalents less borrowings. John Evans, Chief Executive Officer, said: Subsea 7's onshore and offshore teams continued to work hard in the second quarter to deliver clients' projects in spite of the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue increased 59% year-on-year due to increased activity in both the Subsea and Conventional and Renewables business units. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% was adversely impacted by continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables projects in Taiwan, as well as low margins in Subsea and Conventional. The latter reflects the level of activity in the Middle East and the execution of SURF contracts won during a competitive pricing environment in 2019 and 2020. We expect an increase in profitability in the second half of the year with improved margins in both business units. The long- term outlook continues to strengthen with higher tendering activity in both Subsea and Conventional and Renewables. Increased worldwide demand for certain pipelay vessels from late 2023 is supporting positive momentum in the pricing environment for new subsea awards. We also have increased confidence in the forecast step-up in offshore wind farm activity as bidding for several projects is underway. Unlocking value in offshore wind This month Subsea 7 announced the proposed combination1 of its Renewables business unit with OHT ASA to form Seaway 7 ASA, a pure-play renewables company focused on the offshore fixed wind industry. With its combined fleet of ten vessels, and two high specification installation vessels under construction, Seaway 7 ASA will be equipped with the enabling assets, engineering expertise and project management track record required to forge an enhanced growth trajectory as a global leader in the offshore fixed wind market. The combination should help accelerate and enhance value creation for Subsea 7 shareholders through a majority ownership of this pure-play entity, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo. 1 Subject to the customary approvals, conditions and relevant employee consultations 1 The transaction reflects Subsea 7's proactive commitment to Energy Transition that is focused on delivering the energy the world needs, with sustainability at its heart. We look forward to supporting the successful growth of Seaway 7 ASA while continuing to nurture, in-house, our businesses in floating wind, carbon capture and other emerging energies. Second quarter operational review In the second quarter the Subsea and Conventional business unit made good operational progress in the engineering and procurement phases of the SLGC, Sangomar and Barossa projects. Despite the challenges posed by China's strict Covid-19 restrictions, the Lingshui project was successfully completed utilising Seven Borealis and Seven Eagle. Elsewhere, offshore activity was centred on the Gulf of Mexico, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Australia. In Norway, Seven Arctic installed umbilicals on Ærfugl Phase 2 and Seven Navica made progress installing gas pipelines on Johan Sverdrup Phase 2. Activity remained high in the Gulf of Mexico on the installation phases of Manuel, King's Quay and Mad Dog Phase 2, for which Seven Navica was deployed to accommodate the rescheduling of some work from Seven Vega. In Saudi Arabia, Seven Champion continued to execute the 28 Jackets installation project (CRPO 47, 48 and 49) throughout the second quarter, and in Australia, Seven Oceans spent the quarter installing equipment for the Julimar Phase 2 project. After finishing work in the UK, Seven Oceanic began its transit to Australia to assist on the Julimar project. In the Renewables business unit, in Taiwan, the progress of Seaway Yudin was adversely impacted by restrictions imposed by the government to control the spread of Covid-19. In addition, environmental conditions at the worksite and a number of changes in scope have hampered progress. We are in discussions to recover the incremental costs from our client in accordance with contractual terms. Elsewhere in Renewables, we continued work on the Seagreen project. The first five jackets began their transit from China to Europe, and progress on the remaining 109 jackets by our three suppliers is running to schedule. Good progress was also made in the UK on the Hornsea II project, on which Seaway Aimery, Seaway Moxie and Simar Esperança were fully utilised during the quarter. In June Seaway Strashnov completed an oil and gas heavy lift project and began mobilising for the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind project, offshore Netherlands. Overall, utilisation of Subsea 7's active fleet was 82% in the second quarter, compared to 71% in the prior year period. At the quarter end, the active fleet comprised 29 vessels. Second quarter financial review Second quarter revenue of $1.2 billion increased by 59% compared to the prior year period, reflecting significantly higher activity in both Subsea and Conventional and Renewables. Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million was up from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9 million in the prior year quarter. The improvement largely reflects the absence of restructuring charges in 2021 ($104 million in 2020). The underlying margin has declined year-on-year as a consequence of continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables projects in Taiwan, and reduced margins in Subsea and Conventional. After depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges of $118 million, the Group recorded a net operating loss of $28 million. The net loss for the quarter was $13 million, after a tax credit of $15 million. During the quarter, net cash generated from operations was $15 million including a $48 million adverse movement in net working capital largely due to increased activity in the Middle East and movement in non-project related balances. Capital expenditure was $34 million including the payments for the conversion of Seaway Phoenix. The second quarter was also impacted by the distribution of dividends amounting to $72 million. Overall, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $137 million since 31 March 2021 to $390 million and the Group ended the quarter with net debt of $39 million, including lease liabilities of $232 million. During the second quarter, Subsea 7 booked new orders of approximately $1.5 billion and escalations of approximately $400 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6. The backlog at the end of June 2021 was $6.8 billion, of which $2.7 billion is expected to be executed during the remainder of 2021 and $2.4 billion in 2022. Outlook for full year 2021 The outlook for oil and gas contract awards has remained robust during the second quarter and continues to be centred on the three key regions with the most attractive project economics. Tendering activity in Brazil remains strong following the award of Bacalhau and Mero 3 to Subsea 7 in the second quarter, with several projects scheduled to be awarded to the industry over the next two years. Early engagement in Norway is beginning to yield awards such as Kobra East Gekko and Hasselmus, and front-end engineering activity is high in preparation for further EPCI prospects. Offshore activity in the Gulf of Mexico should increase in the second half of the year and we are actively tendering for further tie-back opportunities. To accommodate a higher level of tendering and engineering activity, Subsea 7's onshore workforce is expected to increase in number, though plans to reduce the size of the active fleet remain in place given the current offshore workload projected for 2022. Demand for certain vessels from late 2023 onwards is driving positive momentum in the pricing environment compared to 2019 and 2020, giving us confidence in the outlook for Subsea and Conventional. Tendering in Renewables is active for projects expected to be awarded to the industry in 2022, including in Asia, Europe and the US. This has contributed to improved visibility on the forecast step-up in installation activity from 2025 onwards, for which the new Seaway 7 ASA will be well-positioned. Despite the successful roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations in some countries, we continue to manage the challenges of operating within the constraints imposed by many governments around the world. Subsea 7 is likely to continue to incur both direct costs relating to travel and quarantine of offshore personnel, as well as indirect adverse impacts on operational efficiency of offshore operations and the supply chain in general. Nevertheless, absent a deterioration in the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to expect that revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 will exceed the prior year levels, and that net operating income will be positive. 2 Subsea 7 S.A. Subsea 7 S.A. Second Quarter & Half Year 2021 Results Conference Call Information Date: 28 July 2021 Time: 12:00 UK Time For further information, please contact: Katherine Tonks Head of Investor Relations Email: katherine.tonks@subsea7.com Telephone: +44 20 8210 5568 Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this announcement may contain 'forward-looking statements' (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'future', 'goal', 'intend', 'likely' 'may', 'plan', 'project', 'seek', 'should', 'strategy' 'will', and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the 'Risk Management' section of the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; and (xvii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting;. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 3 Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Revenue for the second quarter was $1.2 billion, an increase of $444 million or 59% compared to Q2 2020. This was driven by increased revenue in both the Renewables business unit, with work progressing on the Seagreen offshore wind farm project, and in the Subsea and Conventional business unit, with increased activity in West Africa, the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Australia. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter were $90 million and 8% respectively, compared to negative EBITDA of $9 million in Q2 2020. Net operating loss Net operating loss for the quarter was $28 million, compared to net operating loss of $352 million, excluding goodwill impairment charges of $578 million in Q2 2020. Net operating loss in Q2 2020 was adversely impacted by impairment charges related to property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets of $229 million and restructuring costs of $104 million. The net operating loss in Q2 2021 was driven by: net operating loss of $10 million in the Subsea and Conventional business unit, which reflects the execution of low-margin projects awarded during the downturn in 2019 and 2020 and rescheduling of pipelay work in the Gulf of Mexico;

low-margin projects awarded during the downturn in 2019 and 2020 and rescheduling of pipelay work in the Gulf of Mexico; net operating loss of $32 million in the Renewables business unit, which reflected continued delays to projects offshore Taiwan, driven by restrictions imposed by the government to control the spread of Covid-19, environmental conditions at the worksite and a number of changes in scope;

Covid-19, environmental conditions at the worksite and a number of changes in scope; net costs of approximately $4 million related to the Covid-19 pandemic compared to $30 million in Q2 2020 partly offset by: a credit of $11 million related to the Group's resizing programme as a result of downward revisions to restructuring cost estimates. Net loss Net loss was $13 million in the quarter, compared to net loss of $922 million in Q2 2020. The year-on-year improvement was primarily due to: decrease in net operating loss; and

net gains, within other gains and losses of $1 million, which included net foreign currency losses of $7 million in Q2 2021, compared to a net loss within other gains and losses of $4 million in Q2 2020, which included foreign currency losses of $8 million. The tax credit in Q2 2021 was $15 million on loss before tax of $28 million compared to a tax credit of $17 million in Q2 2020. Earnings per share Diluted loss per share was $0.04 in Q2 2021 compared to a diluted loss per share of $3.06 in Q2 2020, which included goodwill impairment charges of $578 million, calculated using a weighted average number of shares of 298 million and 297 million respectively. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents were $390 million at 30 June 2021, a decrease of $137 million in the quarter. The movement in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter was mainly attributable to: net cash generated from operating activities of $15 million, which included adverse net movements of $48 million in operating assets and liabilities more than offset by: dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company of $72 million;

purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of $34 million;

loans to joint ventures of $33 million; and

payments related to lease liabilities of $23 million. Borrowings and lease liabilities Borrowings decreased to $197 million at 30 June 2021 from $203 million at 31 March 2021 due to scheduled repayments. At 30 June 2021, lease liabilities were $232 million, a net decrease of $18 million compared with 31 March 2021. Half Year 2021 Revenue Revenue for the half year ended 20 June 2021 was $2.2 billion, an increase of $690 million or 46% compared to 1H 2020. The increase was driven by higher revenue in both the Renewables business unit, with work progressing on the Seagreen offshore wind farm project, and in the Subsea and Conventional business unit, particularly in West Africa, the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Australia. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the half year ended 30 June 2021 were $193 million and 9% respectively, compared to $59 million and 4% in 1H 2020. 1H 2021 included the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which had an incremental net cost of approximately $13 million compared to $45 million in 1H 2020. 1H 2021 also benefitted from a credit of $29 million related to the Group's resizing programme compared to the recognition of $104 million of restructuring costs in 1H 2020. 4 Subsea 7 S.A. Second Quarter & Half Year 2021 Results Net operating loss Net operating loss for the half year ended 30 June 2021 was $37 million, compared to net operating loss of $401 million, excluding goodwill impairment charges of $578 million, in 1H 2020. Net operating loss in 1H 2020 was adversely impacted by impairment charges related to property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets of $229 million and restructuring charges of $104 million. The main items contributing to the net operating loss in 1H 2021 were: net operating loss of $17 million in the Subsea and Conventional business unit, which reflects the execution of low-margin projects awarded during the downturn in 2019 and 2020 and rescheduling of pipelay work in the Gulf of Mexico;

low-margin projects awarded during the downturn in 2019 and 2020 and rescheduling of pipelay work in the Gulf of Mexico; net operating loss of $52 million in the Renewables business unit, which reflected continued delays to projects offshore Taiwan, driven by restrictions imposed by the government to control the spread of Covid-19, environmental conditions at the worksite and a number of changes in scope;

Covid-19, environmental conditions at the worksite and a number of changes in scope; net Covid-19 costs of approximately $13 million in 1H 2021 compared to $45 million in 1H 2020 partly offset by: a credit of $29 million related to the Group's resizing programme as a result of downward revisions to restructuring cost estimates and the collection of aged receivables which had been credit impaired in the prior year. Net Loss Net loss was $12 million for 1H 2021 compared to net loss of $959 million in 1H 2020, which included goodwill impairment charges of $578 million and impairment charges related to property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets of $229 million. The year-on-year improvement was primarily due to: the net operating loss recognised in the period; and

net foreign currency gains in 1H 2021 of $2 million compared to net foreign currency losses of $5 million in 1H 2020. A tax credit of $13 million was recognised in 1H 2021 on loss before taxes of $25 million. Earnings per share Diluted loss per share was $0.03 in 1H 2021 compared to diluted loss per share of $3.19 in 1H 2020, which reflected goodwill impairment charges of $578 million and impairment charges related to property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets of $229 million, calculated using a weighted average number of shares of 298 million for both periods. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents were $390 million at 30 June 2021, compared to $512 million at 31 December 2020. The decrease of $122 million during the period was mainly attributable to: net cash generated from operating activities of $86 million more than offset by:

dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company of $72 million;

purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of $58 million;

payments related to lease liabilities of $47 million; and

loans to joint ventures of $33 million. Borrowings and lease liabilities Borrowings decreased to $197 million at 30 June 2021 from $209 million at 31 December 2020 due to scheduled repayments. At 30 June 2021, lease liabilities were $232 million, a net decrease of $22 million compared with 31 December 2020. Business Unit Highlights With effect from 1 January 2021, for management and reporting purposes, the Group implemented a new organisational structure comprising three business units. The Group combined its 'SURF and Conventional' and 'Life of Field' business units into one business unit, named 'Subsea and Conventional', which encompasses the full portfolio of services and products dedicated to the oil and gas industry. The 'Renewables and Heavy Lifting' business unit has been renamed 'Renewables' and excludes all activities relating to the oil and gas industry. The 'Corporate' business unit now includes the results of the Group's autonomous subsidiaries, Xodus and 4Subsea. Where significant, comparative results for the prior year period have been represented to reflect the changes to the operating segments. Second Quarter 2021 Subsea and Conventional Revenue for the second quarter was $863 million, an increase of $190 million or 28% compared to Q2 2020. During the quarter the West Barracouta project, offshore Australia and the Ichalkil project, in the Gulf of Mexico were completed. Work progressed on the Lingshui project, offshore China, the Sangomar project, offshore Senegal, the Berri-Zuluf and 28 Jackets projects, offshore Saudi Arabia, the SLGC project offshore Angola, the Julimar Phase 2 and Barossa projects, offshore Australia, the Mad Dog 2, King's Quay and Manuel projects in the Gulf of Mexico, and the Ærfugl Phase 2 and Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 projects, both offshore Norway. In Brazil, there were high levels of utilisation of the four PLSVs under long- term contracts with Petrobras and work progressed on the Bacalhau project. Net operating loss was $10 million in the quarter compared to net operating loss of $195 million in Q2 2020, which included impairment charges related to property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets of $209 million. The net operating loss in Q2 2021 reflects the execution of low-margin projects awarded during the downturn in 2019 and 2020, rescheduling of pipelay work in the Gulf of Mexico and net Covid-19 costs of $4 million. 5 Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici. Attachments Original document

