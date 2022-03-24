Log in
03/21Subsea 7 share repurchases
GL
Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification - First Quarter 2022 Results

03/24/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
Luxembourg – 24 March 2022 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter results for the period ended 31 March 2022 on 28 April 2022 at 07:00 UK time.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 28 April 2022 at 12:00 UK time.

From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.subsea7.com

Conference call information:
Date:    28 April 2022
Time:    12:00 UK Time

Conference call registration:
Registration for phone dial-in: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5236026
Registration for webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ckwxo8tt

A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.subsea7.com

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

