Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results



Luxembourg – 27 February 2023 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2022 on 2 March 2023 at 07:00 CET.

From 07:00 CET the results announcement and presentation will be available at www.subsea7.com.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 2 March 2023 at 13:00 CET.

Conference call information:

Date: 2 March 2023

Time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET

Conference call registration:

Phone dial-in: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI168b055453614ec7809c9f72edb6876c

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/unwkh4rt

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

