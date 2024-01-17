Official SUBSEA 7 S.A. press release



Luxembourg –17 January 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday 29 February 2024 at 08:00 CET.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 29 February 2024 at 12:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Conference call registration:

Call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0cebba0bd6bc487695d2e8a1c4b53bd8

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n24x2p3g/

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 17 January 2024 at 11:00 CET.

