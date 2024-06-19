Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification - Q2 2024 Results

19 Jun 2024 13:31 CEST
Subsea 7 S.A.
Luxembourg - 20 June 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will
publish its second quarter results for the period ended 30 June 2024 on Thursday
25 July 2024 at 08:00 CET.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be
held on Thursday 25 July 2024 at 13:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed
during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:
www.Subsea7.com (https://www.subsea7.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-
presentations/conference-call-and-webcast.html)
Conference call registration:
Call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3b41ee08345f486b8d18c074b312bd5e
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/af8ir6ef/
********************************************************************************
****************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition
solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI
222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
********************************************************************************
****************************************
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com (http://www.subsea7.com)
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor
Relations, Subsea7, on 20 June 2024 at 13:30 CET.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
621898_SUBC 2Q24 Conference Call.pdf
Subsea 7 S.A.
Oslo Børs Newspoint
SUBSEA 7
LU0075646355
SUBC
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Subsea 7 SA published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 13:33:49 UTC.