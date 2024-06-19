Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification - Q2 2024 Results

Luxembourg - 20 June 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will

publish its second quarter results for the period ended 30 June 2024 on Thursday

25 July 2024 at 08:00 CET.



A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be

held on Thursday 25 July 2024 at 13:00 CET.



From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed

during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:

www.Subsea7.com (https://www.subsea7.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-

presentations/conference-call-and-webcast.html)



Conference call registration:

Call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3b41ee08345f486b8d18c074b312bd5e

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/af8ir6ef/



Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition

solutions the world needs.



Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI

222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com



www.subsea7.com (http://www.subsea7.com)



This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor

Relations, Subsea7, on 20 June 2024 at 13:30 CET.





