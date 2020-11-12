Log in
Subsea 7 S A : Q3 2020 Results presentation

11/12/2020 | 02:35am EST

Third Quarter 2020

Earnings Presentation

12 November 2020

1

© Subsea 7 - 2020

subsea7.com

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain 'forward-looking statements' (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'future', 'goal', 'intend', 'likely' 'may', 'plan', 'project', 'seek', 'should', 'strategy' 'will', and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the 'Risk Management' section of the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; and (xvii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting;. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

© Subsea 7 - 2020

subsea7.com

Third quarter 2020

John Evans, CEO

Ricardo Rosa, CFO

  • Highlights
  • Financial performance
  • Outlook
  • Q&A

3

© Subsea 7 - 2020

subsea7.com

Third quarter 2020 results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue $947 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA $114 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin 12%
    • After incurring net Covid-19 costs of $20 million
  • Operating cash flow $122 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents $542 million
  • Net cash $53 million
    • After deducting lease liabilities of $273 million

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Active fleet vessel utilisation: 84%
  • High PLSV and Life of Field utilisation
  • Fabrication commenced for Seagreen
  • Seven Vega sea trials completed

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

  • PLSV contracts extended to 2022
  • Seven Phoenix conversion to cable lay announced
  • Xodus study for Australia's first, large scale 100% green hydrogen plant

4

© Subsea 7 - 2020

subsea7.com

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 07:34:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 535 M - -
Net income 2020 -818 M - -
Net cash 2020 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,66x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 2 410 M 2 410 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 869
Free-Float 74,4%
Managers
NameTitle
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Jean P. Cahuzac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-29.97%2 410
WORLEY LIMITED-27.04%4 110
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-39.02%3 027
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-59.92%1 462
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-27.27%1 324
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-28.24%730
