Subsea 7 S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 16, 2023 at 06:30 am EST Share

Subsea 7 S.A. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1,578.2 million compared to USD 1,404 million a year ago. Net income was USD 34.4 million compared to USD 3.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 4,342.4 million compared to USD 3,844.8 million a year ago. Net income was USD 32.7 million compared to USD 29.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.1 a year ago.