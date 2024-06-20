Vigra Investor Day
18 June 2024
1
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
Forward looking statements
Today's presentations contain 'forward-looking statements' (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'future', 'goal', 'intend', 'likely' 'may', 'plan', 'project', 'seek', 'should', 'strategy' 'will', and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the 'Risk Management' section of the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; (xvii) global availability at scale and commercially viability of suitable alternative vessel fuels; and (xviii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
Agenda
10:00 - Welcome
10:05 - Subsea7 Group
John Evans, CEO
10:25 - Subsea and Conventional
Olivier Blaringhem, EVP Subsea and Conventional
10:55 - Break
11:10 - Subsea7 Norway
Monica Th. Bjørkmann, SVP Norway
Aker BP and Subsea Alliance
Knut Sandvik, SVP Projects at Aker BP
11:50 - Financial performance
Mark Foley, CFO
12:05 - Subsea7 Operations
Phil Simons, EVP Projects and Operations
12:20 - Closing remarks and Q&A
John Evans, CEO
3
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
Today's presenters
John Evans
Olivier Blaringhem
Monica Bjørkmann
Chief Executive Officer
EVP Subsea and Conventional
SVP Subsea7 Norway
Knut Sandvik
Mark Foley
Phil Simons
SVP Projects, Aker BP
Chief Financial Officer
EVP Projects and Operations
4
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
Make Possible Video
John Evans, CEO
6
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
7
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
At a glance
15,000 people
Operating
in 30+
countries
1,000+ projects
Modern,
capable and
delivered
diverse fleets
worldwide
of 40 vessels
Large
Infrastructure
of pipeline
supplier
spoolbases,
network of
fabrication and
8,000+
support yards
8
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
Our business units
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry. Subsea7 makes offshore energy transition possible through the continuous evolution of lower-carbon oil and gas and by enabling the growth of renewables and emerging energy.
Seaway7, part of Subsea7 Group, is a global leader in the delivery of bottom-fixed offshore wind farm solutions, committed to contributing to an efficient and sustainable energy supply for the future.
9
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
Our vision and values framework
OUR VISION
OUR STRATEGY
OUR VALUES
To make possible
We create
the global delivery
sustainable value
of offshore energy for
by delivering
the offshore energy
today and tomorrow.
transition solutions
the world needs.
Lower carbon oil and gas continuous evolution
- Subsea and Conventional
- Life of Field
- Electrification
Renewables and emerging energy enabling change
- Offshore wind
- Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage
- Hydrogen
Underpinned by our Values, People and Profitability
10
© Subsea7 - 2024
subsea7.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Subsea 7 SA published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 16:44:07 UTC.