Subsea 7 S.A.
Luxembourg - 14 June 2024 - Subsea7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today
announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract by Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited,
for the Bittern field development, located approximately 190km east of Aberdeen
in the UK Central North Sea, at a water depth of 90 metres.
The contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement,
construction and installation (EPCI) of a 22km 12" water injection pipeline.
Subsea7's scope also includes associated subsea structures and tie-ins at the
Triton Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) vessel and the Bittern
field.
Project management and engineering work will commence immediately in Aberdeen.
The offshore activities are scheduled for Q3 2025.
Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair and
Maintenance, Subsea7, said: "We are pleased that Dana Petroleum has chosen
Subsea7 to provide project management expertise and engineering technical
knowledge for this important field development. We look forward to supporting
Dana in meeting their project objectives and for the opportunity to play a key
role in the safe and successful completion of Bittern."
1. Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150
million
*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for
the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's
partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions
the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI
222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*******************************************************************************
