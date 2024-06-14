Subsea7 awarded a contract for the Bittern field in the UK North Sea

Luxembourg - 14 June 2024 - Subsea7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today

announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract by Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited,

for the Bittern field development, located approximately 190km east of Aberdeen

in the UK Central North Sea, at a water depth of 90 metres.



The contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement,

construction and installation (EPCI) of a 22km 12" water injection pipeline.

Subsea7's scope also includes associated subsea structures and tie-ins at the

Triton Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) vessel and the Bittern

field.



Project management and engineering work will commence immediately in Aberdeen.

The offshore activities are scheduled for Q3 2025.



Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair and

Maintenance, Subsea7, said: "We are pleased that Dana Petroleum has chosen

Subsea7 to provide project management expertise and engineering technical

knowledge for this important field development. We look forward to supporting

Dana in meeting their project objectives and for the opportunity to play a key

role in the safe and successful completion of Bittern."



1. Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150

million



*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for

the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's

partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions

the world needs.



Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI

222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.



*******************************************************************************



Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com



Contact for media enquiries:

Michelle Wainwright



UK & Global IRM Communications Manager

Tel +44 (0)7876778370

Michelle.wainwright@subsea7.com



Forward-Looking Statements: This document may contain 'forward-looking

statements' (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S.

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to

our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies

regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause

actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed

or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by

the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect',

'future', 'goal', 'intend', 'likely' 'may', 'plan', 'project', 'seek', 'should',

'strategy' 'will', and similar expressions. The principal risks which could

affect future operations of the Group are described in the 'Risk Management'

section of the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements.

Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially

from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our

ability to deliver fixed price projects in accordance with client expectations

and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our

ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the

related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects;

(iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by

fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v)

unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi)

competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we

operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any

significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental

inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including

economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour

unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency

fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster;

(xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to

fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with,

applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing

climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental

damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse

weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs,

impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion

requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely

completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with

technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber

security or data security breaches; (xvii) global availability at scale and

commercially viability of suitable alternative vessel fuels; and (xviii) the

effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control

over financial reporting. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to

control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue

reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement

speaks only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to

update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of

new information, future events or otherwise.



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant

to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor

Relations, Subsea7, on 14 June 2024 at 13:50 CET.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621556_SUBC Bittern.pdf

