Subsea 7 S.A. announces details of share related awards

Luxembourg – 20 September 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the “Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) approved by the Board on 20 September 2022.

The Company will make awards of 1,397,000 performance shares, subject to the Plan’s performance conditions, on 20 September 2022.

The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares (¹) Total Owned Shares Total Options John Evans Chief Executive Officer 60,000 242,215 92,481 Nil Mark Foley Chief Financial Officer 32,000 72,000 Nil Nil Olivier Blaringhem EVP – Subsea & Conventional 35,000 145,530 18,590 Nil Phillip Simons EVP – Projects & Operations 35,000 140,530 9,264 Nil Nathalie Louys General Counsel 32,000 129,518 33,073 Nil Katherine Lyne EVP – Human Resources 30,000 116,747 17,694 Nil Marcelo Lopes Xavier EVP – Strategy & Sustainability 30,000 91,902 Nil Nil

¹Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2022 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

