Subsea 7 S.A. announces details of share related awards
09/20/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Luxembourg – 20 September 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the “Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) approved by the Board on 20 September 2022.
The Company will make awards of 1,397,000 performance shares, subject to the Plan’s performance conditions, on 20 September 2022.
The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:
Name
Position
Performance Shares Awarded
Total Performance Shares(¹)
Total Owned Shares
Total Options
John Evans
Chief Executive Officer
60,000
242,215
92,481
Nil
Mark Foley
Chief Financial Officer
32,000
72,000
Nil
Nil
Olivier Blaringhem
EVP – Subsea & Conventional
35,000
145,530
18,590
Nil
Phillip Simons
EVP – Projects & Operations
35,000
140,530
9,264
Nil
Nathalie Louys
General Counsel
32,000
129,518
33,073
Nil
Katherine Lyne
EVP – Human Resources
30,000
116,747
17,694
Nil
Marcelo Lopes Xavier
EVP – Strategy & Sustainability
30,000
91,902
Nil
Nil
¹Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2022 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.
This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.
********************************************************************************* Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62. ********************************************************************************* Contact for investment community enquiries: Katherine Tonks Head of Investor Relations Tel +44-20-8210-5568 ir@subsea7.com www.subsea7.com