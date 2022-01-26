Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Subsea 7 S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Report
Subsea 7 S A : awarded project offshore US Gulf of Mexico

01/26/2022 | 01:37pm EST
Subsea 7 today announced the award of a substantial1 project for subsea installation services related to Beacon Offshore Energy LLC's Shenandoah Development, located offshore Gulf of Mexico in water depths up to 6,300 feet.

The project covers the tie-back of four subsea wells to the Shenandoah host facility through a subsea manifold with dual flowlines and risers. The work scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation ("EPIC") and commissioning of the subsea equipment including structures, umbilicals, and production and gas export flowlines. Subsea 7's scope also includes the wet tow and hook-up of the semi-submersible FPS to the field and mooring system installation.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7's offices in Houston, Texas. Fabrication of the flowlines and risers will take place at Subsea 7's spoolbase in Ingleside, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled for 2024.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said, "We are pleased to have been selected as a partner for the delivery of the Shenandoah development. This project allows Subsea 7 to demonstrate the full capacity of our offering, including our extensive involvement in mooring and installation of host facilities, EPIC activities related to the flowline system, and utilizing our industry leading experience and welding capabilities to support the development of high-pressure fields. We look forward to building on the collaborative approach demonstrated by the Shenandoah project to form a long-term cooperative relationship in support of Beacon Offshore Energy's future growth plans."

1. Subsea 7 defines a substantial project as being between USD 150 million and USD 300 million.

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 18:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 948 M - -
Net income 2021 59,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,7x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 2 297 M 2 306 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 869
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Mark Foley Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.9.75%2 286
WORLEY LIMITED7.24%4 271
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.30%3 124
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.8.46%2 792
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.30.21%2 252
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC.12.36%1 443