Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Subsea 7 S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Subsea 7 S A : confirms contract offshore Turkey

10/15/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15 Oct 2021
Subsea 7 confirms contract offshore Turkey

Subsea 7 today confirmed the award of a major1 contract by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea. The award was announced on a redacted basis on 29 September 2021 and the contract was recorded in the backlog of Subsea and Conventional in the third quarter.

The contract is awarded to Subsea 7 and Schlumberger, as part of a consortium. The integrated project scope of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract will cover the subsurface solutions to onshore production, including completions, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and an early production facility (EPF).

The scope of work to be executed by Subsea 7 comprises the EPCI of the subsea pipelines and associated equipment to connect the subsea wells in approximately 2000 metres water depth to the EPF. The project includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, 170 kilometres of gas export pipeline and monoethylene glycol injection pipeline to the EPF.

Project management and engineering has already commenced and will be managed from the Subsea 7 office in Istanbul, Turkey.

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO Subsea Integration Alliance said: "This combined offering provides our customer with a truly integrated solution for field development. A strong, collaborative early engagement process led by Turkish Petroleum has enabled an industry-leading timeline from discovery to first gas for a project of this scale and complexity."

John Evans, Subsea 7 Chief Executive Officer, said: "Subsea 7 has a long track record of providing optimised solutions for deepwater developments and we are pleased to be working, through Subsea Integration Alliance, on this important project. Subsea 7 looks forward to building a long-term relationship with Turkish Petroleum and to making a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Turkish energy industry."

(1) Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being one where Subsea 7's share of revenue is over USD 750 million.

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUBSEA 7 S.A.
04:12aSUBSEA 7 S A : confirms contract offshore Turkey
PU
10/13SUBSEA 7 S A : Kicks Off Partnership With UK National Oceanography Centre
MT
10/13SUBSEA 7 S A : The National Oceanography Centre and Subsea 7 launch research alliance
PU
10/11SUBSEA 7 S.A. : Mandatory notification of share trades (corrected)
AQ
10/11SUBSEA 7 S A : targets Net Zero by 2050
PU
10/11SUBSEA 7 S A : Aims to Reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
MT
10/04SUBSEA 7 S.A. : - mandatory notification of share trades
AQ
10/01OHT ASA : Completion of seaway 7 asa transaction
AQ
10/01OHT ASA (OB : OHT) acquired 28% stake in Renewables Business from Subsea 7 S.A. (OB:SUBC).
CI
09/30SUBSEA 7 S.A. : mandatory notification of share trades
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUBSEA 7 S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 752 M - -
Net income 2021 50,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 2 648 M 2 642 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 869
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Duration : Period :
Subsea 7 S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 8,88 $
Average target price 11,38 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-14.62%2 642
WORLEY LIMITED-8.27%4 101
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.4.90%3 234
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 909
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.43.74%2 643
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC.131.71%1 420