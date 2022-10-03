Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades  

Luxembourg – 3 October 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.

Siem Industries S.A., which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem, purchased 380,539 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK86.50 per share, on 30 September 2022. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 70,329,916.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Siem Industries S.A., 36-38 Grand Rue, L-1660 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG



LEI: 549300N2HGK6EBHM3F03 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Chairman of Siem Industries S.A., Mr. Kristian Siem, is the Chairman of the Issuer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares





Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 380,539

Price: NOK 86.50 d) Aggregated information 32,916,623.50 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-30 f) Place of the transaction Oslo Børs

***********************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

***********************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachment