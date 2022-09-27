Advanced search
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:41 2022-09-27 am EDT
85.48 NOK   +0.35%
04:20aSubsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades
GL
09/26Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification - Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

09/27/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Luxembourg – 27 September 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.

Siem Industries S.A., which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem, purchased 500,000 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK83.5691 per share, on 26 September 2022. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 69,949,377.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)NameSiem Industries S.A., 36-38 Grand Rue, L-1660 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG

LEI: 549300N2HGK6EBHM3F03
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/statusChairman of Siem Industries S.A., Mr. Kristian Siem, is the Chairman of the Issuer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 500,000
Price: NOK 83.5691
d)Aggregated information 
e)Date of the transaction2022-09-26
f)Place of the transactionOslo Børs

***********************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

***********************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2022
