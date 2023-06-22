Luxembourg – 22June2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.
Siem Industries S.A., which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem, legal representative for Treveri s.a.r.l., purchased 500,000 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK110.89 per share, on 22 June 2023. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 70,829,916.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Siem Industries S.A., 36-38 Grand Rue, L-1660 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
LEI: 549300N2HGK6EBHM3F03
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Siem Industries S.A. is a close associate of Mr. Kristian Siem, legal representative of Treveri s.a.r.l, Chairman of the Board of the Issuer and Primary Insider.
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: NOK 110.89
Volume: 500,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Total value NOK 55,445,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-06-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Oslo Børs
**************************************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
**************************************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 22 June 2023 at 19:30 CET.
Attachment
- SUBC Mandatory notification of share trades