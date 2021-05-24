Subsea 7 S A : awarded contract offshore Brazil

24 May 2021

Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Brazil

Subsea 7 today announced the award of a very large(1) contract by Petrobras for the development of the Mero-3 field located approximately 200 kilometres off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,200 metres water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The contract scope includes engineering, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 80 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system, 60 kilometres of flexible service lines, 50 kilometres of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7's offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7's spoolbase at Ubu in the state of Vitória and offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2023 and 2024, using Subsea 7's fleet of reeled rigid pipelay vessels.

Marcelo Xavier, Vice-President Brazil said: 'This contract builds on our strong, collaborative relationship with Petrobras and track record of executing major EPCI projects globally. Subsea 7 looks forward to working closely with Petrobras to successfully deliver the project.'