    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Report
Subsea 7 S A : awarded contract offshore Brazil

05/24/2021 | 02:13am EDT
24 May 2021
Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Brazil

Subsea 7 today announced the award of a very large(1) contract by Petrobras for the development of the Mero-3 field located approximately 200 kilometres off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,200 metres water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The contract scope includes engineering, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 80 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system, 60 kilometres of flexible service lines, 50 kilometres of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7's offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7's spoolbase at Ubu in the state of Vitória and offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2023 and 2024, using Subsea 7's fleet of reeled rigid pipelay vessels.

Marcelo Xavier, Vice-President Brazil said: 'This contract builds on our strong, collaborative relationship with Petrobras and track record of executing major EPCI projects globally. Subsea 7 looks forward to working closely with Petrobras to successfully deliver the project.'

(1) Subsea 7 defines a very large contract as being between USD 500 and 750 million.

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
