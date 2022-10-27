Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Subsea 7 S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:30 2022-10-27 am EDT
104.40 NOK   +2.10%
03:03aSubsea 7 S.A. notification of major holdings
GL
10/26Seaway 7 Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
10/13Subsea 7 S.A. notification of major holdings
GL
Subsea 7 S.A. notification of major holdings

10/27/2022 | 03:03am EDT
Luxembourg – 27 October 2022 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, on 26 October 2022, Société Générale SA informed the Company that on 24 October 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company (attached to shares or through financial instruments) held by Société Générale SA was 15,347,977 representing 5.11% of the voting rights in the Company, thereby crossing above the 5% threshold provided for by Luxembourg’s Transparency Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities as amended (the “Transparency Law”).

The 15,347,977 voting rights in the Company held by Société Générale SA were attached to shares and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (b) of the Transparency Law.

A copy of the notification received from Société Générale SA is available on the Subsea7 website www.subsea7.com.

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 005 M - -
Net income 2022 25,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 108x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 2 895 M 2 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 869
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Subsea 7 S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,98 $
Average target price 11,05 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Mark Foley Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.61.84%2 895
WORLEY LIMITED32.64%4 827
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.69.90%3 002
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.202.82%2 625
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-0.70%2 245
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA72.97%1 924