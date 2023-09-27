September 27, 2023 at 10:16 am EDT



Luxembourg –27 September 2023 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2023 on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 08:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and presentation will be available at subsea7.com.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET.

Conference call registration:

Webcast registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zawi5mv6/

Dial-in registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27406ccbe6134b6c875efd57a1191e4a

*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 27 September 2023 at 16:15 CET.

Attachment