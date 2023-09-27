Luxembourg –27 September 2023 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2023 on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 08:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and presentation will be available at subsea7.com.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET.
Conference call registration:
Webcast registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zawi5mv6/
Dial-in registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27406ccbe6134b6c875efd57a1191e4a
*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*******************************************************************************
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 27 September 2023 at 16:15 CET.
Attachment
- SUBC 3Q23 Conf Call