Subsea7 S.A. announced the award of a sizeable contract by Serica Energy, for the Belinda field development south-east of the Triton FPSO. The Belinda field is operated by Serica Energy and located approximately 190 kilometres east of Aberdeen in the UK Central North Sea, with a water depth of 95 metres. The contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a 5-kilometre 8" production pipeline with a 3" piggy-backed gas lift line and an electro-hydraulic controls (EHC) umbilical.

Subsea7's scope also includes associated subsea structures and tie-ins to the Triton Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) vessel operated by Dana Petroleum, via an existing production manifold near the Triton riser base and for controls at the Evelyn valve skid. Project management and engineering work will commence immediately in Aberdeen. The offshore activities are scheduled for third quarter 2025.