  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Subsea 7 S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:45:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
112.45 NOK   -3.06%
04:15aSubsea7 extends frame agreement with Aker BP
GL
06/05Aker Solutions, Aker BP renew subsea supply pact
AQ
06/02Aker Solutions Extends Subsea Frame Agreement With Aker BP
DJ
Subsea7 extends frame agreement with Aker BP

06/06/2023 | 04:15am EDT
Luxembourg 6 June 2023 - Subsea7 today announced an extension of its existing frame agreement with Aker BP for four years to the end of 2028. The agreement covers the provision of engineering, fabrication and installation activities for subsea umbilical, risers and flowlines (SURF) as part of Aker BP’s field developments on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The value of the work to be called off under the frame agreement will be recognised in Subsea7’s backlog when each new project is sanctioned. 

Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Norway said: “The continuation of the frame agreement is a testament to our collaboration with Aker BP. The strategic partnership enables Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to positive final investment decisions for future projects on the Norwegian continental shelf”.

*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

Contact for media enquiries:
Jan Roger Moksnes
Communications Manager, Norway
Tel +47 415 15 777
janroger.moksnes@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This announcement may contain ‘forward-looking statements’ (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘future’, ‘goal’, ‘intend’, ‘likely’ ‘may’, ‘plan’, ‘project’, ‘seek’, ‘should’, ‘strategy’ ‘will’, and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the Group’s Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; and (xvii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting;. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 483 M - -
Net income 2023 65,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,0x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 3 155 M 3 155 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 437
Free-Float 73,2%
