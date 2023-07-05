05.07.23 11:26

/KASE, July 5, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Subsidiary company "Aktobe-Temir-VS" as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 449,890 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ "Qazaq Iron" LLP 224,945 50.00 "EVO ST GROUP" LLP 134,967 30.00 "KAPITALINVEST" LLP 44,989 10.00 GEMINI MINING B.V. 44,989 10.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2023-07-05]