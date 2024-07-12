Substrate Artificial Inteligence SA is a Spain-based digital solutions provider. The Company's activities include Computer programming, The design of structures and the content and the writing of the computer code necessary to create and implement: Programs for systems, Computer applications, Databases, Web pages (including patches and updates). The Company works towards client's customized software requirements. Furthermore The Company provides preparation of investment reports and financial analyses or other forms of general, non-customized recommendations relating to transactions in financial instruments, and financial mediation services, including the channeling of such transactions, taking all the necessary steps with the authorities, entities, financial intermediaries and notaries that must intervene, including the control and follow-up of the actions.