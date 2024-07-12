Substrate Artificial Inteligence SA - Madrid-based incubator of companies providing artificial intelligence products and services in fintech, agritech, energy, human resources, and health sectors - Raises total of EUR2.5 million from the issue of 15.8 million shares. Issues 8.8 million new shares to Indico Investments & Management SL at prices ranging from EUR0.1526 to EUR0.1908. Issues 7.0 million shares to United General Ltd at EUR0.1431. The shares will trade on Aquis Stock Exchange in London and on Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles in Madrid.
Current A share price: 21.00 pence on AQSE for GBP15.1 million market capitalisation
