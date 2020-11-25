Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.    SPH

SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P.

(SPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. : Annual Report Available Online

11/25/2020 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 26, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

A link to the fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC, is available on the Partnership's website at www.suburbanpropane.com.

Upon written request, the Partnership will provide to any unitholder or noteholder, without charge, a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 26, 2020. Requests should be directed to: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., Investor Relations, P.O. Box 206, Whippany, New Jersey 07981-0206.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-annual-report-available-online-301180707.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P.
01:33pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS L P : 2020 Annual Report
PU
01:01pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Annual Report Available Online
PR
12:58pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS L P : LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
11/16SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendm..
AQ
11/16SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Announces Appointment of Matthew J. Chanin as ..
PR
11/12SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
11/12SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results
PR
11/02SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/23SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
10/22SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : to Hold Fiscal 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quart..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ