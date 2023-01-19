Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPH   US8644821048

SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P.

(SPH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-18 pm EST
15.70 USD   -2.55%
08:01aSuburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit
PR
01/18Suburban Propane Partners Lp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Hold Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit

01/19/2023 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), today announced that its Board of Supervisors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the three months ended December 24, 2022. This quarterly distribution rate equates to an annualized rate of $1.30 per Common Unit. The distribution is payable on February 7, 2023 to Common Unitholders of record as of January 31, 2023.

This press release serves as qualified notice to brokers and nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100 percent of Suburban Propane Partners LP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Suburban Propane Partners LP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate without exception. Regarding the amount realized pursuant to 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii), 100% of the distribution is in excess of cumulative net income. Brokers and nominees are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Suburban Propane's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-declares-quarterly-distribution-of-0-325-per-common-unit-301725335.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P.
08:01aSuburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.325 per Common Un..
PR
01/18Suburban Propane Partners Lp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Hold Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Ca..
PR
2022Suburban Propane Partners Lp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble Wednesday Despite Partial Recovery in ..
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Trimming Earlier Slides
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy
MT
2022Suburban Propane Partners' Subsidiary Acquires RNG Assets From Equilibrium Capital for ..
MT
2022Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Acquire Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") Production Ass..
PR
2022Suburban Propane Named Finalist in Three Categories in 24th Annual Platts Global Energy..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations