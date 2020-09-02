Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. : Teams Up with Whataburger to Deliver over 850 Meals to Houston Methodist Hospital

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, delivered over 850 total Whataburger meals to Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.

This initiative is part of the SuburbanCares corporate pillar, which highlights Suburban Propane's continued dedication to giving back to local communities throughout its 41-state footprint. Suburban Propane has undertaken similar initiatives to support frontline healthcare workers in some of the most affected COVID-19 regions across the country, including: Chicago, Illinois; throughout the Greater Baltimore area, Maryland; New Brunswick, New Jersey; Syracuse, New York; Washington D.C.; and most recently, Tampa, Florida.

"We would like to take this time to recognize and thank all Houston Methodist medical and non-medical staff working around the clock to help the local community in these uncertain times," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We are grateful to Whataburger for their collaboration in support of these great healthcare workers in Houston."

"Frontline healthcare workers are true everyday heroes, and they need our support now more than ever as they work tirelessly to serve the Houston community," said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Jeff Foster. "Whataburger is proud to partner with Suburban Propane to show our most sincere gratitude and provide a warm meal to the brave men and women at Houston Methodist Hospital – Texas Medical Center."

"We are truly grateful when our frontline workers receive thanks and donations of meals," says Roberta Schwartz, Executive Vice President of Houston Methodist Hospital. "They are heroes in this pandemic, and it's so heartening to see their dedication appreciated. These meals provide a great morale boost."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Whataburger:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 830 locations in 10 states and sales of more than $2.5 billion annually. Whataburger has 46,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 14 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Whataburger is currently hiring restaurant leaders and offers competitive salaries, benefits and training. Visit whataburger.com for more information.

About Houston Methodist:

Houston Methodist comprises a leading academic medical center in the Texas Medical Center and six community hospitals serving the Greater Houston area. Each hospital is staffed by committed personnel who exemplify our I CARE values: integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence. Patient safety, quality and service are our highest priorities.

Houston Methodist Hospital, the system's flagship, is consistently listed among U.S. News & World Report's best hospitals , and we extend that same level of quality care across the system. Other available centers include Houston Methodist Emergency Care Centers, the Houston Methodist Imaging Center , the Houston Methodist Breast Care Center and the Houston Methodist Outpatient Center.

