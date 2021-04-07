Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. : Supports California Reforestation Efforts in Partnership with Santa Rosa's Downtown Action Organization + Contract Extension for Renewable Propane Supply

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) a national distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives is pleased to support the reforestation efforts in the North Bay region of Northern California, spearheaded by Santa Rosa's Downtown Action Organization, through a sizable monetary donation.

Santa Rosa's Downtown Action Organization will utilize this donation towards reforestation efforts, which have been ongoing since the devastating wildfires of 2019 and were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suburban Propane's donation will help fund the replacement of dead trees throughout a full block of Santa Rosa's downtown area, making a powerful impact on the community and on the local businesses that have struggled over the last few years. In 2020 alone, more than four million acres of trees in California were destroyed due to widespread wildfires.

"It's been a challenging year for our small and local businesses in Downtown Santa Rosa. The owners and managers have been working incredibly hard to continue serving our community. Planting new trees is the perfect way to both recognize them and beautify and improve our downtown area. This project would not have been possible without the support of Suburban Propane. Stepping up in the generous way that they did to help fund the tree planting in our downtown area will make an impact for our entire community for many years to come," said Cadance Hinkle Allinson, Executive Director, Downtown Action Organization.

"We appreciate the opportunity to support the Santa Rosa Downtown Action Organization in their efforts to beautify their downtown area by planting new trees. The financial commitment to help reforestation efforts in sections of California that have been devastated by wildfires was made through our SuburbanCares corporate pillar, which focuses on our dedication to philanthropic endeavors in the local communities we serve. With the positive impact that reforestation can make in restoring biodiversity, rebalancing ecological systems and combating climate change, this effort is also in line with our commitment to a sustainable energy future through our Go Green with Suburban Propane initiatives," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane.

In further support of its Go Green with Suburban Propane corporate pillar, Suburban Propane announces a contract extension for the purchase and supply of renewable propane in the State of California. Renewable propane, used to power over-the-road vehicles and forklifts, offers extremely low carbon emissions and is made using renewable resources, including certain biomass feedstocks. While traditional propane provides an affordable and clean energy solution to contribute to the goal of reducing the nation's carbon footprint, renewable propane possesses even lower carbon intensity than traditional propane, with no change in performance or handling. When compared to gasoline and diesel, propane and renewable propane can significantly reduce the harmful contributors to greenhouse gases. With this contract extension, Suburban will supply approximately 1 million gallons of renewable propane into the California market, through March 2022, to meet customer demand for a renewable energy source.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P a national distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Santa Rosa Downtown Action Organization

The DAO is the nonprofit organization which oversees the Santa Rosa Downtown District, a community benefit district funded by downtown property owners. The DAO partners with local businesses to promote, enhance and beautify Downtown Santa Rosa. For more information about Downtown and the District, please visit: www.downtownsantarosa.org .

