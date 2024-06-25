WHIPPANY, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Renewable Energy (Suburban Renewables), a subsidiary of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has been named a finalist in the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards 2024, which recognizes excellence, achievement, and innovation in the transition to zero-carbon energy.

The awards are part of the Reuters Global Energy Transition Conference taking place in New York from June 25th – 27th. Suburban Renewables is a finalist in the Portfolio Transformation category, which recognizes significant portfolio evolution and a clear shift toward clean energy and sustainable product lines.

"Suburban Renewables is honored to be named a finalist in the important Portfolio Transformation category in the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards. Suburban Propane's transformative journey, marked by the formation of Suburban Renewables and portfolio diversification into renewable propane, rDME, hydrogen, and RNG, showcases our ongoing commitment to the future of the renewable energy landscape," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Renewables and Suburban Propane.

In 2022, the company established Suburban Renewables, which builds off Suburban Propane's legacy as a trusted and reliable provider of energy and exceptional customer service. This renewable energy platform serves as the cornerstone of the Company's portfolio diversification strategy housing Suburban Propane's RNG, rDME, renewable propane, and hydrogen operations and investments, laying the framework for continued transformation. The portfolio diversification helps diminish dependence on conventional energy sources in favor of lower-carbon alternatives like renewable propane, rDME, RNG, hydrogen, and even traditional propane, which is less carbon-intensive than other traditional fuels.

Suburban Propane's multifaceted approach to energy transition, coupled with innovative technologies, addresses environmental challenges, and positions the Company as a leader in the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

About Suburban Renewables:

Formed in 2022, Suburban Renewables is an interconnected, renewable energy platform that builds off the well-established legacy of Suburban Propane, and houses the Company's family of renewable energy assets and technologies.

Suburban Renewables also drives long-term strategic growth and diversification efforts to identify new areas of investment, strategic partnerships, and collaborations within the renewable energy space, and paves the way to a low carbon future. Suburban Propane leads the industry toward a transition to a renewable energy future through unique, innovative, and profitable business ventures.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit suburbanpropane.com.

