S.Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea has nominated Rhee
Chang-yong, a veteran technocrat at the International Monetary
Fund, as its new central bank chief, the country's presidential
office said on Wednesday.
Outgoing President Moon Jae-in had discussed the nomination
with conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who assumes his
role in May for a five-year term, the presidential office said.
Rhee takes the helm with the central bank widely expected to
continue its aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes to curb
consumer inflation, which is currently running near a decade
high.
He succeeds succeed Governor Lee Ju-yeol, whose term ends
March 31.
While his nomination does not require parliamentary
approval, Rhee will be subject to questions from lawmakers who
will ask him about his economic expertise and ethical standards.
Members of the National Assembly often grill those tapped as
top officials in parliamentary hearings. Such inquiries in the
past have focused on a wide range of personal matters ranging
from the nominee's property transaction records, tax history and
military service among family members.
The Bank of Korea, which has raised interest rates three
times since August, has signalled subsequent more aggressive
hikes might be faster as inflationary pressures build amid
rising import costs and ongoing supply chain hiccups.
Rhee is currently the director of the Asia and Pacific
Department at the IMF, overseeing its lending operations and
surveillance work across Asia Pacific.
Before joining the IMF in 2014, Rhee served as chief
economist at the ADB, and worked closely with finance ministry
officials while serving as Sherpa for the country's G-20
Presidential Committee when South Korea hosted the group's
summit in 2010.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Sam Holmes)