1,153,244 Subordinate Voting Shares of Sucro Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024. These Subordinate Voting Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 23-OCT-2023 to 21-APR-2024.



Details:

It is a condition of Closing that each of the Company?s directors, executive officers and shareholders holding at least 5% of the Shares (on an As-Converted Basis) agree that they will not, directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of the Underwriters, such consent not to be unreasonably withheld, issue, offer or sell or grant any option, warrant or other right to purchase or agree to issue or sell or otherwise lend, transfer, assign or dispose of any of company's equity securities or other securities convertible or exchangeable into or otherwise exercisable into company's equity securities or enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of company's equity securities, or agree or publicly announce any intention to do any of the foregoing for a period commencing on the Closing Date and ending (a) in the case of Jonathan Taylor and SC Americas Corp., one year after the Closing Date, and (b) in the case of all other applicable directors, executive officers and shareholders, a period commencing on the Closing Date and ending 180 days after the Closing Date, subject to certain limited exceptions