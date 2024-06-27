Sucro Limited is an integrated sugar company focused on serving the North American market. It offers SweetLife by Sucro Organic Cane Sugar, which is a new granulated organic cane sugar. With SweetLife by Sucro, it offers expanded industry solutions across multiple platforms, including facilities for processing and warehousing. SweetLife by Sucro also offers end-product conventional cane, organic sugar and other specialty sweetener products. It provides a variety of refining and sales of conventional and organic sugars, including Granulated Sugar and Liquid Sucrose. Its integrated supply chain includes refined sugar from its own refineries in the United States and Canada, along with sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. It has established a production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two cane sugar refineries and an additional value-added processing facility.

Sector Food Processing