This Plan shall be administered by the Committee working under the powers delegated by the Board. The Board/ Committee is authorized to interpret the Plan, to establish, amend and rescind any rules and regulations relating to the Plan, and to make any other determinations that it deems necessary or desirable for the administration and implementation of the Plan. The Board/ Committee may correct any defect, omission or reconcile any inconsistency in the Plan in the manner and to the extent the Committee deems necessary or desirable and to resolve any difficulty in relation to implementation of the Plan and take any action which the Board is entitled to take. The acts of a majority of the members of the Committee present at any meeting (at which the quorum is present) or acts approved in writing by a majority of the entire Committee shall be the acts of the Committee for the purpose of the Plan. No member of the Committee may act upon matters under the Plan specifically relating to such member.