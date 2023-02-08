Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    506655   INE659A01023

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(506655)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
364.15 INR   -1.03%
04:14aSudarshan Chemical Industries : Investor Meet Invite 10th February 2023
PU
01/03Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on Sudarshan Chemical Industries' Commercial Paper
MT
2022Sudarshan Chemical Industries : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sudarshan Chemical Industries : Investor Meet Invite 10th February 2023

02/08/2023 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7th February, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C - 1, Block - G,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Scrip Code - 506655

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code NCDs - 974058

Scrip Symbol - SUDARSCHEM

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub : Intimation of Analysts / Institutional Investors Conference Call

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please be informed that a conference call with respect to the Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended

31st December, 2022, has been scheduled as under:

Date and Time

Particulars and Type of Meeting

Organized By

10th February, 2023

Conference

Call

with

respect

to

the

ICICI Securities

at 11:00 a.m. (I.S.T.)

Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and

nine months ended 31st December, 2022

Invite containing the required details for the said conference call is enclosed herewith for your reference.

Note: Dates are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Analysts / Institutional Investors / Company.

The Investor Presentation shall be shared with the Stock Exchanges separately.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Mandar

Digitally signed by Mandar

Meenanath

Meenanath Velankar

Date: 2023.02.07 18:53:59

Velankar

+05'30'

MANDAR VELANKAR

GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Registered Office & Global Head Office: 162 Wellesley Road, Pune - 411 001, Tel No.: 020-68281200

Fax No.: 020-26058222, Website: www.sudarshan.com Email: contact@sudarshan.com

CIN: L24119PN1951PLC008409

is pleased to invite you to the

Q3FY23 Results Conference Call

of

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

(CIN: L24119PN1951PLC008409)

Represented by

Mr. Rajesh Rathi - Managing Director

Mr. Nilkanth Natu - Chief Financial Officer

on

Friday, February 10, 2023

At 11:00 hrs India Time

Diamond Pass registration link:

Copy this Link in your browser: Link

Call Co-ordinator:

Mr. Sanjesh Jain: Phone: +91 22 6807 7153, e-mail:sanjesh.jain@icicisecurities.comMr. Akash Kumar: Phone: +91 22 6807 7637, e-mail:akash.kumar@icicisecurities.com

For any clarification, please contact:

Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.comMs. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.comMs. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail: seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com

Disclaimer

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 09:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
04:14aSudarshan Chemical Industries : Investor Meet Invite 10th February 2023
PU
01/03Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on Sudarshan Chemical Industries' Commercial Paper
MT
2022Sudarshan Chemical Industries : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
PU
2022Sudarshan Chemical Industries : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022Transcript : Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, No..
CI
2022Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter a..
CI
2022Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Approves the Final Dividend for the Financial Yea..
CI
2022Transcript : Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Au..
CI
2022Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
2022Sudarshan Chemical Industries : Unaudited Quarterly Results June 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 23 503 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2023 615 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 25 209 M 304 M 304 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 285
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 364,15 INR
Average target price 462,13 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Balkrishna Rathi Managing Director & Director
Nilkanth J. Natu Chief Financial Officer
Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi Non-Executive Chairman
Mandar Velankar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Khatau Asher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.66%304
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD0.10%4 748
DIC CORPORATION4.13%1 745
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.4.00%1 248
SAKATA INX CORPORATION2.29%409
ENCRES DUBUIT5.83%12