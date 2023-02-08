Sudarshan Chemical Industries : Investor Meet Invite 10th February 2023

|
7th February, 2023
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C - 1, Block - G,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Scrip Code - 506655
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code NCDs - 974058
Scrip Symbol - SUDARSCHEM
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub : Intimation of Analysts / Institutional Investors Conference Call
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please be informed that a conference call with respect to the Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended
31st December, 2022, has been scheduled as under:
Date and Time
Particulars and Type of Meeting
10th February, 2023
Conference
Call
with
respect
to
the
ICICI Securities
at 11:00 a.m. (I.S.T.)
Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and
Invite containing the required details for the said conference call is enclosed herewith for your reference.
Note: Dates are subject to change. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Analysts / Institutional Investors / Company.
The Investor Presentation shall be shared with the Stock Exchanges separately.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Mandar
Meenanath
Meenanath Velankar
Velankar
MANDAR VELANKAR
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Registered Office & Global Head Office: 162 Wellesley Road, Pune - 411 001, Tel No.: 020-68281200
Fax No.: 020-26058222, Website: www.sudarshan.com Email: contact@sudarshan.com
CIN: L24119PN1951PLC008409
is pleased to invite you to the
Q3FY23 Results Conference Call
of
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
(CIN: L24119PN1951PLC008409)
Represented by
Mr. Rajesh Rathi - Managing Director
Mr. Nilkanth Natu - Chief Financial Officer
on
Friday, February 10, 2023
At 11:00 hrs India Time
Diamond Pass registration link:
Copy this Link in your browser: Link
Call Co-ordinator:
Mr. Sanjesh Jain: Phone: +91 22 6807 7153, e-mail:sanjesh.jain@icicisecurities.comMr. Akash Kumar: Phone: +91 22 6807 7637, e-mail:akash.kumar@icicisecurities.com
For any clarification, please contact:
Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.comMs. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.comMs. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail: seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com