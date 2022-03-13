Log in
    506655   INE659A01023

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(506655)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries : at IN-COSMETICS GLOBAL 2022

03/13/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Sudarshan will be participating at Cosmetics Exhibition, IN-COSMETICS GLOBAL 2022, Paris, France

Sudarshan Chemicals inviting you to visit our booth at In-cosmetics Global, Paris. After three years of continuous rescheduling, let's witness this wonderful exhibition and learn more about our newly launched, highly innovative pigments and marketing prototypes. Visit our booth S100 in In-Cosmetic Global 2022, Paris.

Stand: S100

Venue: Paris, France

Date: April 5-7, 2022

Click here to visit www.in-cosmetics.com

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 236 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 1 319 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 37 667 M 491 M 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 159
Free-Float 49,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 544,10 INR
Average target price 768,63 INR
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Balkrishna Rathi Managing Director & Director
Nilkanth J. Natu Chief Financial Officer
Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi Non-Executive Chairman
Mandar Velankar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Khatau Asher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.29%491
DIC CORPORATION-20.27%1 866
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.-13.45%1 476
ANSHAN HIFICHEM CO., LTD.-16.93%758
SAKATA INX CORPORATION-12.98%432
SUZHOU KINGSWOOD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.04%367