1,165,368 Equity Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 380 days starting from 16-MAR-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.



Details:

In terms of Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, in addition to the Minimum Promoter?s contribution which is locked in for three years, as specified above, the entire pre-issue equity share capital constituting 1,23,90,310 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.



Our Promoter have given written consent to include 48,13,177 Equity Shares held by them and subscribed by them as part of Promoter?s Contribution constituting 20.00% of the post issue Equity Shares of our Company. Further, they have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, the Promoter?s contribution, for a period of three years from the date of allotment in the Issue.