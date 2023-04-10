Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Sudatel Telecom Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUDATEL   SD000A0F5KV7

SUDATEL TELECOM GROUP LIMITED

(SUDATEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-04-06
0.4360 AED   +1.40%
10:56aSudatel Telecom : Achieves Exceptional Growth for the Second Year in a Row
PU
03/29Sudatel Telecom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Sudatel Telecom : announced today the appointment of Mrs. Fatou Sow Kane to the position of CEO of its subsidiary, Expresso Telecom, in Senegal.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sudatel Telecom : Achieves Exceptional Growth for the Second Year in a Row

04/10/2023 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

udatel Telecom Group [STG]announced consolidated record revenues of $421 Million for the Full Fiscal Year 2022, reflecting a growth of 50%, compared with FY2021.

The Group achieved a Net Income of $56.8 Million, with exceptional Year-On-Year (Y-O-Y) growth of 184%, as the EBITDA jumped by 93%. FY2022 financials call attention to the continuing growth in data demand, as STG harnesses a marked consumer migration toward Digital and Data Services.

"Sudani," has led STG's revenue growth by doubling its revenue to $285.7m, compared with $140.5m in FY2021. The company's strong advance, with 87% gross margin at 64% EBITDA, has catapulted it to the runner-up position in the Sudan market. "Sudani," takes the lead position as the country's leading overall data services provider. It has also maintained its lead as top enterprise and government ICT provider in the nation.

The Group's largest Operator experienced a tripling of its Digital Services revenues. More substantially, revenue of Internet has increased by90% Y-O-Y, with an increase in the subscriber base by more than 400,000 subscribers.

In comparison to the fiscal year 2021, the Sudanese company has grown by 106%, making it the fastest-growing operator at twice the rate of the Sudanese market in the fiscal year 2022. Increased data consumption has also bolstered Carrier Interconnection Services, which grew by 12% Y-O-Y.

West African Sudatel operations showed mixed results, as "Expresso (Senegal)" achieved an annual revenue growth of 6% (in local currency) yet suffered a decline of 5% (in USD terms). This was due to the devaluation of the West African CFA, closely associated with the "Euro" downward movement during the past year. Management measures were taken to overcome these challenges and signs of recovery are seen in the first quarter of FY2023..

"Chinguitel," which operates in Mauritania showed stable revenue Y-O-Y in USD. However, efforts on cost control managed to improve the margins leading to a positive Net Income of $5.8m compared with a loss of $3.9m in FY2021.

Overall, STG's total Mobile customer base increased by 2% Y-O-Y, to 13.5 Million, with a 10% growth in the Fixed-line customer base. The blended ARPU for the Group increased by 115%, driven by the global growth in data consumption.

STG's rate of growth has increased by 20%, as its revenues doubled for the second year running. This solid and determined performance is the fruit of group-wide operational and financial restructuring efforts. This consistent improvement in the Group's performance comes as a result of the transformational plan that started in the year 2021, focusing on operating performance enhancement, reform, and a vision "To become a leading regional Group that connects Africa and maximizes value to all stakeholders through operational excellence, efficiency, and ICT innovation."

In light of these accomplishments, and anticipation of future ones, the Board of Directors has recommended the distribution of dividend at the rate of 33% of the net income to be put to the AGM in May 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sudatel Telecom Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUDATEL TELECOM GROUP LIMITED
10:56aSudatel Telecom : Achieves Exceptional Growth for the Second Year in a Row
PU
03/29Sudatel Telecom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
2022Sudatel Telecom : announced today the appointment of Mrs. Fatou Sow Kane to the position o..
PU
2022Sudatel Telecom : Earnings Continue to Soar, as Q3 Financial Results show Very Strong Impr..
PU
2022Sudatel Telecom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2022Sudatel Telecom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
2022Sudatel Telecom : Good news from Sudatel !
PU
2022Sudatel Telecom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
2021Sudatel Telecom : Tender to provide Pest and Insect Control for Sudatel Telecom Group
PU
2021Sudatel Telecom Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 422 M - -
Net income 2022 56,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SUDATEL TELECOM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sudatel Telecom Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUDATEL TELECOM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magdi Mohammed Taha Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Ranbir Singh Balbandar Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim Gabir Ibrahim Karima Chairman
Jafar Saleh Jafar Chief Technical Officer
Hasan Osman Sakota Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUDATEL TELECOM GROUP LIMITED-5.22%157
T-MOBILE US6.86%180 280
AT&T INC.6.74%140 102
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.65%66 926
KDDI CORPORATION1.31%65 900
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.42%57 266
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer