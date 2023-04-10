Sudatel Telecom : Achieves Exceptional Growth for the Second Year in a Row

udatel Telecom Group [STG]announced consolidated record revenues of $421 Million for the Full Fiscal Year 2022, reflecting a growth of 50%, compared with FY2021.

The Group achieved a Net Income of $56.8 Million, with exceptional Year-On-Year (Y-O-Y) growth of 184%, as the EBITDA jumped by 93%. FY2022 financials call attention to the continuing growth in data demand, as STG harnesses a marked consumer migration toward Digital and Data Services.

"Sudani," has led STG's revenue growth by doubling its revenue to $285.7m, compared with $140.5m in FY2021. The company's strong advance, with 87% gross margin at 64% EBITDA, has catapulted it to the runner-up position in the Sudan market. "Sudani," takes the lead position as the country's leading overall data services provider. It has also maintained its lead as top enterprise and government ICT provider in the nation.

The Group's largest Operator experienced a tripling of its Digital Services revenues. More substantially, revenue of Internet has increased by90% Y-O-Y, with an increase in the subscriber base by more than 400,000 subscribers.

In comparison to the fiscal year 2021, the Sudanese company has grown by 106%, making it the fastest-growing operator at twice the rate of the Sudanese market in the fiscal year 2022. Increased data consumption has also bolstered Carrier Interconnection Services, which grew by 12% Y-O-Y.

West African Sudatel operations showed mixed results, as "Expresso (Senegal)" achieved an annual revenue growth of 6% (in local currency) yet suffered a decline of 5% (in USD terms). This was due to the devaluation of the West African CFA, closely associated with the "Euro" downward movement during the past year. Management measures were taken to overcome these challenges and signs of recovery are seen in the first quarter of FY2023..

"Chinguitel," which operates in Mauritania showed stable revenue Y-O-Y in USD. However, efforts on cost control managed to improve the margins leading to a positive Net Income of $5.8m compared with a loss of $3.9m in FY2021.

Overall, STG's total Mobile customer base increased by 2% Y-O-Y, to 13.5 Million, with a 10% growth in the Fixed-line customer base. The blended ARPU for the Group increased by 115%, driven by the global growth in data consumption.

STG's rate of growth has increased by 20%, as its revenues doubled for the second year running. This solid and determined performance is the fruit of group-wide operational and financial restructuring efforts. This consistent improvement in the Group's performance comes as a result of the transformational plan that started in the year 2021, focusing on operating performance enhancement, reform, and a vision "To become a leading regional Group that connects Africa and maximizes value to all stakeholders through operational excellence, efficiency, and ICT innovation."

In light of these accomplishments, and anticipation of future ones, the Board of Directors has recommended the distribution of dividend at the rate of 33% of the net income to be put to the AGM in May 2023.