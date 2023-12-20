LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British investment bank Barclays has left Südzucker at "Underweight" with a target price of 12 euros after the announced complete takeover of the biofuel producer CropEnergies. He welcomes the resulting simplification of the group structure, even if the financial impact of the takeover is relatively limited, analyst Alex Sloane wrote in a study published on Wednesday. The timing seems favorable for the sugar company after the share price of CropEnergies has fallen significantly since its record high in 2022. His main concern regarding Südzucker's investment background is that sugar profits peaked in the 2024 financial year and could correct significantly in the coming years./ck/gl

