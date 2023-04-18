Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Südzucker AG
  News
  Summary
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:11:22 2023-04-18 am EDT
17.67 EUR   +8.77%
04:56aCropenergies expects significant decline in revenue and profit in 2023/24
DP
04:51aSuedzucker full-year sugar profits surge 112% and set to stay high
RE
03/19INDEX-MONITOR/Turn of the tide on the stock exchange: Rheinmetall in the Dax
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cropenergies expects significant decline in revenue and profit in 2023/24

04/18/2023 | 04:56am EDT
MANNHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Biofuel producer Cropenergies expects a drop in revenues and operating profits in the current 2023/24 financial year due to a significant drop in ethanol prices. The price is significantly below last year's record level, the Südzucker subsidiary announced in Mannheim on Monday evening. Lower ethanol revenues than in the past record year 2022/23 (end of February) are thus to be expected. Overall, 2023/24 revenues are expected to fall to between EUR 1.27 billion and EUR 1.37 billion (previous year: 1.49 billion). Operating profit is expected to fall even more significantly to 95 to 145 million euros (prior year: 251 million euros). Cropenergies expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) to slump to 140 to 190 (previous year: 294) million euros.

A significant decline in sales, Ebitda and operating profit is also expected for the 1st quarter (March to the end of February), the statement added. The main reasons were normalized prices for ethanol. In addition, raw material and energy costs are expected to be higher than in the same period last year.

The volatilities on the sales, raw material and energy markets, which have increased as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, are likely to continue in the group's view. However, the introduction of E10 in other European countries points to stable sales of fuel ethanol, which will, however, continue to be offset by high import volumes, the statement added.

The share price was relatively unimpressed by the news. The full report for fiscal 2022/23 is to be published on May 24./jha/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CROPENERGIES AG 0.75% 10.7 Delayed Quote.-18.43%
SÜDZUCKER AG 8.56% 17.65 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 9 528 M 10 405 M 10 405 M
Net income 2023 320 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2023 1 592 M 1 738 M 1 738 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 3 314 M 3 618 M 3 618 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 19 369
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,24 €
Average target price 16,40 €
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kirchberg Member-Management Board
Franz-Josef Möllenberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG-0.61%3 618
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.6.00%2 022
COSUMAR SA-4.21%1 689
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED1.75%993
SHANDONG SANYUAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-15.54%969
ADECOAGRO S.A.3.26%926
