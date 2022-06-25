German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -report

"The costs of beet cultivation and energy are rising, and these are two significant blocks of production," Chief Executive Niels Poerksen said in an interview with the newspaper.

"If there was no price increase, it would be difficult to come out of the business with any profit," he said.

The company is also ramping up stocks for use at the plants where coal can also be used as not all Suedzucker factories are equipped to run on other energy sources if there is no more gas, Poerksen told the newspaper.

