Record EU sugar prices leave sweet-makers with bitter taste

Confectioners say may have to halt or reduce production
Sugar producers expect to be able to pass on higher costs
Price surge caused by extreme weather and energy costs
LONDON/PARIS/HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Record-high
sugar prices in the European Union, nearly three times levels
seen a year ago following extreme weather and a surge in energy
costs, are forcing confectioners to consider production cuts.
The record price of a widely-used food staple is another
headwind for EU policymakers as they try to control inflation
and curb a cost of living crisis.
Sugar dealers and industry experts said spot prices for
refined white sugar on the continent are trading at around 1,050
euros ($1,016.61) a tonne - their highest level yet.
Prices in the world market, by contrast, are around
half those levels.
"We are in a sugar market crisis," Muriel Korter,
director general of EU confectionery industry association
Caobisco, told Reuters.
"We fear our companies and especially our many small and
medium-sized enterprises might soon face the difficult choice of
whether or not to temporarily halt or reduce production this
winter," she added.
Sugar production is among the most energy-intensive
industries and is especially reliant in the EU on gas.
Benchmark EU gas prices are some 700% higher
than levels seen at the start of last year, as Russia has
sharply restricted supply this year.
Moscow has said the West’s sanctions, imposed following
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are to blame for high energy
prices.
France's two largest sugar makers Tereos and Cristal Union
have brought forward the start of their 2022 production ahead of
possible energy restrictions by the government this winter
should the gas shortage worsen.
Meanwhile Germany's Suedzucker has posted an
almost 80% rise in quarterly earnings, saying it should be able
to pass on costs in the form of higher sugar prices, though its
performance will depend on sufficient energy supplies being
available.
"EU sugar prices are at their highest level ever. Beet sugar
factories in Europe run on natural gas and look at where gas
prices are," said Julian Price, consultant at julianprice.com
and former President of ASSUC, the European Sugar Traders'
association.
Germany's confectionery industry association BDSI told
Reuters that Germany, the EU's largest producer of sweets and
snacks, is in danger of losing its competitiveness even versus
European countries, let alone international ones.
Germany has suffered especially heavily from cuts in Russian
gas supplies.
The European Commission expects sugar output to fall by 6.9%
in the 2022/23 (October-September) season to 15.5 million tonnes
following a drop in planted area and a severe summer drought,
while consumption is seen well in excess of those levels at 16.6
million tonnes.
($1 = 1.0328 euros)
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)