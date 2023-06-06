Advanced search
    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:48:54 2023-06-06 am EDT
16.43 EUR    0.00%
07:29aSÜDZUCKER : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
05/26SÜDZUCKER : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/25Suedzucker : A cloudy outlook sows doubt
Alphavalue
SÜDZUCKER : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

06/06/2023 | 07:29am EDT
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 10 143 M 10 866 M 10 866 M
Net income 2024 461 M 494 M 494 M
Net Debt 2024 1 466 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
P/E ratio 2024 7,17x
Yield 2024 4,26%
Capitalization 3 353 M 3 592 M 3 592 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
EV / Sales 2025 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 16 454
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SÜDZUCKER AG
Duration : Period :
Südzucker AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜDZUCKER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,43 €
Average target price 17,50 €
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Heinrich Pörksen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Kölbl Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Streng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Gai Chief Operating Officer
Erwin Hameseder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG0.55%3 592
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.44.04%2 768
COSUMAR SA-0.53%1 750
ADECOAGRO S.A.9.89%988
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-1.49%955
SHANDONG BAILONG CHUANGYUAN BIO-TECH CO., LTD.36.38%738
